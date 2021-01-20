Bulldogs pick up two more dual wins

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team picked up a pair of dual wins over Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday night at Madison High School.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 69-12 win over the Dakota Valley Panthers and held on to down the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 38-35.
"I was pleased with the way our kids attacked in the Dakota Valley dual," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "We were coming off a free weekend, and sometimes kids struggle to get back into the groove. We thought tonight that they were ready to go."
Madison used five pins, one decision win and six forfeits against the Panthers.
Getting pins were Carson Wolf (113), Blake Johnson (132), Sam Olson (138), Lucas Johnson (182) and Alex Swedlund (220). Tyler Reck picked up a decision win at 285 for the Bulldogs.
It was a much closer match with the Huskies. The match started with the 170-pounders battling. The Huskies had a pin, a technical fall and a major decision to build the lead to 15-0 after three matches.
Reck, one of three seniors honored before the matches, stopped the Huskies' run with a 30-second pin against Hunter Sharkey to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard after the 220-pound match.
After a forfeit win by Tayt Gran at 285, the Bulldogs pulled to within three, 15-12.
Caleb Hodges put the Bulldogs on top with a technical fall 16-0 over Gunner Ewing at 106. The lead didn't last long as the Huskies recorded a decision win to grab an 18-17 lead after the 113-pound match.
Madison won the next two matches to grab a 29-18 advantage. Truman Stoller pinned Keaton Gale in 2:23 in the 120-pound match, and Isaac Henry gained a forfeit win at 126.
After a pin, the Huskies pulled to within five, 29-24.
Olson received a forfeit win at 138 and Jess Englert earned a 4-1 decision over Conner Wendel to give the Bulldogs an insurmountable lead, 38-24.
The Huskies finished the match with a technical fall and a pin.
"We need to get better at feeling when our opponent is out of position and capitalize on it," Waba said. "This was pretty evident when we wrestled Elk Point-Jefferson. We had opportunities and found ourselves in trouble when we would quit moving or hang our heads."
Other Madison seniors honored were Olson and Stoller. Megan Bierschbach, statistician, and Hanna Swedlund, cheerleader, were also recognized.
Olson, Reck and Stoller each picked up two wins on Senior Night.
Madison is currently 7-2 in dual matches. Madison will go to Hartford on Saturday to participate in the Dakota XII Conference Tournament. Action will begin at 10 a.m.