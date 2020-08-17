The Howard Tigers have 15 letter-winners returning to the gridiron for Pat Ruml this season. Eleven of the letter-winners are seniors while the other four are juniors.
Senior letter-winners include Jaxon Kampshoff (TE/DE), Lane Miller (RB/DB), Riley Genzlinger (FB/DB), Tisyn Spader (DB), Sam Aslesen (DB), Kieffer Klinkhammer (RB), Samuel Callies (OL/DL), William Rentz (OL), Jacob Dold (DL), Briar Feldhaus and Gabe Petrik along with juniors John Callies, Ty Beyer, Jace Sifore and Brayden Hinker.
"We will be a very mature team with 11 seniors," said Ruml.
Ruml enters his 13th year as the Tigers' head coach. The Tigers finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 7-1 and an overall mark of 8-2.
Ruml tabs Canistota-Freeman as the favorite in the Cornbelt Conference this fall.
"They are the defending State 9A champions with 12 seniors," Ruml said. "They are very well coached and solid, fast athletes."
The Tigers lost quarterback/linebacker Isaac Feldhaus, tight end/linebacker Paul Winker and center Austin Barnhart due to graduation.
"Our team is very disappointed from last year's quarterfinal loss to Gregory," Ruml said. "We should be very hungry to make a run at the title this season. We are just hoping that we can have a full season with all the uncertainty around the country."
Assisting Ruml this season are Troy Loudenburg, Chad Podhradsky, Adam North, Pat Pardy, Francis Ruml, Curt Neises and Justin Palmquist.
Howard will open the season with a home contest against Castlewood on Friday at 7 p.m.