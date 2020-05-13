(Editor's note: Adelyne Stearns of Madison was to be inducted into the Madison Bowling Association Hall of Fame last month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cherry Lanes bowling alley was closed and the banquet canceled. The following nomination letter was written by Deb Nold, member and past officer of the Madison Bowling Association. Nold was to present the award to Stearns.)
It is my honor tonight to present the Madison Bowling Association Hall of Fame award to Adelyne Stearns.
Adelyne, who will turn 95 years young on May 26th, has more years of bowling under her belt than most of us will ever know. She started her life hobby as a child at the age of 11. She began bowling with her mother and continued the sport as a participant in high school GAA. Following high school, she joined a bowling league and has bowled ever since.
The bowling alley where she started was in the basement of the old Smokehouse location, where the present-day Madison Daily Leader offices are now.
During Adelyne's 80-plus years of bowling, she only took time off to have her children. She even joined a bowling league during the six years she resided in Oregon.
Adelyne has had many memories and accomplishments over the years. She has been recognized as being the Queen at a recent state tournament and remembers being recognized as one of the oldest bowlers to participate in a USBC sanctioned South Dakota State Tournament.
Over the years, her teams have been sponsored by Annex Cafe, Inhofer Bakery, Wiedenman Insurance Agency and currently Reinicke Construction.
Her highest achievements include: second place in a doubles tournament with Donna Sullivan in 1965; and a first-place team finish in the Tuesday Afternoon Coffee League in 1987.
All who have bowled with Adelyne know her as a team player and an encouragement to all. She is always quick to congratulate everyone she plays with or against.
The thing I admire the most about Adelyne is that she truly loves the game. Please congratulate Adelyne for her contribution and dedication to the sport of bowling.