The Madison Broncos held an 8-0 advantage after four innings and held on to earn an 11-10 Cornbelt League win over the Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks on Sunday evening at Humboldt.
Leading 1-0, the Broncos exploded for seven runs in the fourth frame for a huge advantage.
Humboldt-Hartford scored twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth frame to pull to within two, 8-6.
The Gamecocks scored once in the seventh frame as the Broncos' lead was cut to one, 8-7.
Madison tacked on a run in the eighth frame, only to see the Gamecocks take the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Humboldt/Hartford plated three runs to grab a 10-9 advantage.
Madison plated two runs in the ninth inning to regain the lead 11-10 and held on for the win.
Madison belted out 14 hits. Jacob Giles hit a double and a single with two RBIs. Greg Biagi had three singles and two RBIs. Heith Williams, Tyler Tappe and Trevor Johnson each hit two singles.
Mitch McNary, Matt Burpee and Brock Minnaert each had a single.
Williams and Tappe each had two RBIs. McNary, Burpee and Johnson each had one RBI.
Giles started on the mound for the Broncos and worked five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking four. Tappe worked 2 1/3 innings in relief and gave up eight runs (one unearned) on six hits. He struck out two and walked five.
Minnaert worked 1 2/3 of scoreless, hitless innings of relief to pick up the win.
Madison (5-12 overall and in league) will go to Lennox on Monday for a makeup game from May. The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.
Madison will begin District 4B play at Colman on Friday. The pairings will be out later this week.