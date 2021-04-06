The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team lost a doubleheader to Brandon Valley on Friday afternoon at Brandon.
In the first game, Brandon Valley scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain a 1-0 win in a pitcher's duel.
Aspen Dahl had the only hit for Madison.
Ashton Nills started on the mound for Madison and tossed a one-hitter while working three innings. He gave up one hit while striking out three and walking two.
Riley Kearin suffered the loss in relief as he worked 3 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on two hits, struck out four and walked three.
Lucas Mork finished on the hill for Madison, gave up one hit and walked one batter.
In the nightcap, Brandon Valley rolled to a 12-2 win.
Braden Eimers had the only hit for Madison.
Nathan Ricke started on the mound for Madison, worked one inning and suffered the loss. He gave up five runs on one hit while walking four.
Zach Whitlock worked two innings of relief and gave up three runs (one unearned) on four hits. He walked one batter.
Eimers tossed one inning of relief and gave up four runs on five hits. He walked one. Peyton Wolf finished on the hill for Madison.
Madison will go to Humboldt for a doubleheader with West Central on Wednesday with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m.