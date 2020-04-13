"On the behalf of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association, it is our intention to have an amateur baseball season in South Dakota this summer," said SDABA President Dale Weber, "keeping in mind all safety precautions in regard to the COVID-19 virus as our priority."
Most of the amateur leagues start in late May or early June.
"If need be, we can delay those starts and have a shortened regular season," said Weber.
The State Amateur Baseball Tournament is scheduled for Mitchell on Aug. 5-16. An option would be to move the state tournament back and implement a shortened tournament.
"There is still time to see what comes our way, and the SDABA is dedicated to reviewing all options in order to have a summer with amateur baseball," Weber said.
"Baseball is our national pastime, and I think we should spread some hope and positive thinking to our players and fans."