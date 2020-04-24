On Saturday, auto racing resumes in the area. Yep, you heard it right: Park Jefferson will run winged 410 sprint cars and IMCA modifieds.
The North Sioux City speedway is the first to wave the green flag, but don't get your hopes up. There is a chance of rain, and there will be no fans at the track on Saturday. The race will be live on SpeedShiftTV pay-per-view.
Sprint car champion and race promoter Terry McCarl, who is promoting the show, said the guys are ready to race "and the race fans are dying to see a race."
It won't be business as usual, however. Car counts are limited, and those in the pit area will have to wear protective masks in keeping with guidelines set forth due to the coronavirus. Only 32 sprint car and modified entries will be accepted. Fans attending the races will also be required to wear protective clothing.
YOU GOTTA TRAVEL
Race fans living in Madison and the surrounding area will have to hit the highway to see any racing this year. Thankfully gasoline prices are low. Hopefully they'll remain low.
Local racers and fans alike will have eight and maybe nine speedways to pick from. Of course, I-90 at Hartford is the closest track. I-90 is hoping to hold its first race on May 9.
The track will open with new management this season. Track owner Lyle Howey III has taken over the reins after the departure at season's end of Rod Pattison. Pattison will be promoting Wagner Speedway in 2020.
"We want to get racing just like everyone else, but we have to be careful and consider the safety of our fans, the race teams and our employees," Howey said. "We'll take things day by day until we know it is allowable and responsible to hold an event."
TRACK OPENINGS
Pattison hopes to hold races at Wagner beginning on May 22. State Fair Speedway at Huron has a special race set for June 4.
Local race fans will have to go north or east to get their fill of dirt track competition. Casino Speedway in Watertown will run May 10. Rapid Speedway at Rock Rapids, Iowa, was scheduled to hold a test and tune session on Saturday, but that was canceled. Now Rapid Speedway is set to run May 8.
Murray County Speedway at Slayton, Minn., has installed a new weigh scale, which should speed things up for racers signing in to compete. Murray County Speedway has set May 15 as the first show, as has Jackson Motor Speedway in Jackson, Minn.
And if you want to take a long road trip, the famed Knoxville Speedway will kick off the season on May 2.
A word of caution. Before you pack up the car, you had better check with the speedway you intend to attend. All schedules are subject to change with this COVID-19 pandemic.
MSTS
The popular Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series is one of the most competitive and popular racing series. Running 360 engines, the MSTS has acquired a loyal racing fan base over the past couple of years.
The first scheduled event for MSTS is May 8 at Rapid Speedway. The next night, May 9, the 360 sprinters are scheduled to race at Hartford.
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Chuck Brennan has announced another big race for Huset's Speedway. A news release issued Saturday said Brennan has decided to go ahead and run a major racing event in 2020. No date was given, but it would be a two-day show with stock cars running on Saturday and sprint cars on Sunday.
According to Brennan, the event will feature a $100,000 payout. He added the event "could happen in June, July, August or September."