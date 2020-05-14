The 2019-20 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners were announced this week. Ryder Kirsch of St. Thomas More was selected as Mr. Basketball and Emma Ronsiek of Bishop O'Gorman High School was selected as Miss Basketball.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual awards ceremony, which was usually held in May in Sioux Falls.
Each year in South Dakota, more than 3,500 young men and women play varsity basketball. Of that group, roughly 1,400 are seniors.
Miss Basketball finalists included Hilary Albrecht, Howard; Ady Dwight, Langford; Rianna Fillipi, Lennox; Morgan Hansen, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Havyn Heinz, Huron; Kelsie Herman, Todd County; Hannah Parsley, Flandreau; Madysen Vlastuin, Lennox; and Kyah Watson, Rapid City Stevens.
Mr. Basketball finalists were Akoi Akoi, Bishop O'Gorman High School; Andrew Rohrbach, Aberdeen Christian; Josh Arlt, Lennox; Kobe Busch, Huron; Teegan Evers, Huron; Maxwell Nielson, Sioux Valley; Nick Wittler, Sully Buttes; Reggie Slaba, Hanson; and Zach Witte, Sioux Falls Christian.