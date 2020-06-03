The Lake Norden Lakers struck for four runs in the opening inning and held on for a 7-4 win over the Madison Broncos in the season-opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Flynn Field.
Lakers sent nine batters to the plate in the first frame and had five hits off Broncos starter Drew Pierson. The big blow was an RBI double by Danny Strande.
Lake Norden added a run in the third inning and another in the fifth to grab a 6-0 advantage.
Lakers starter Nate Wicks held the Broncos hitless in four innings; the only base runners for Madison reached on walks or errors. Madison had just five base runners in the first four frames.
Madison got on the board in the fifth frame. With one out, Marcus Vanden Bosch got the first hit for the Broncos off veteran pitcher Matt Stevenson. Josh Giles followed with an RBI double. Giles scored on an error later in the inning and Madison pulled to within three, 6-2.
After a scoreless sixth inning, the Lakers scored once in the seventh frame with the big blow an RBI single by Stevenson.
Madison scored once in the seventh frame. With two out and one man on, Jon Waba blasted an RBI double to right field to drive in Heith Williams and the Broncos trailed 7-3.
The Broncos scored once in the eighth frame. With one out, Tyler Tappe smacked a double and Josh Giles smacked a triple to drive in Tappe.
Neither team scored after that.
Madison belted out seven hits off three Lake Norden hurlers. Josh Giles had a triple, a double and an RBI for the Broncos. Waba had a double and an RBI, and Tappe added a double. Vanden Bosch had two singles and Williams had one single for Madison.
Lake Norden had 12 hits off six Madison pitchers. Strande had a double, a single and RBI for the Lakers. Mick Tulson and Stevenson each had two singles.
Pierson suffered the loss as he worked just one inning. Other hurlers for Madison were Brandon Burg, Koby Christiansen, Vanden Bosch, Jacob Giles and Mitch McNary.
Wicks picked up the win as he worked four innings. Stevenson and Jordan Johnson were also on the mound for Lake Norden.
Madison will host the Colman A's in a Cornbelt League contest on Sunday at 5 p.m. This game will be a Bentz Division contest.
Colman beat Volga on Tuesday night.