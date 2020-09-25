Lady Bulldogs top Tri-Valley in volleyball 3-1

The Madison Lady Bulldogs were back on the volleyball court for the first time in a week and defeated the Tri-Valley Mustangs on Thursday. Madison picked up a 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 16-25 and 25-15) Dakota XII Conference win.
In the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs opened quick leads and never looked back.
Tri-Valley turned the tables on Madison in the third set and jumped out to a quick lead.
Madison regrouped nicely in the fourth set and rolled to the easy 25-15 win to claim the match.
Kylie Krusemark recorded a match-high 50 set assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Abby Brooks had a huge night at the net for the Lady Bulldogs with 21 kills and three blocks. Sophia Vanden Bosch had 10 kills.
Autumn Barger record team highs of 22 digs and four ace serves for the winners. Ali Vacanti recorded two ace serves. Raena Rost registered 16 digs while Audrey Nelson had three blocks.
Blayne Gacke had 18 digs for the Mustangs while Grace Schildhauer recorded 10 digs. Schildhauer also had 13 set assists.
Jessica Masgai had seven kills and two blocks at the net while Abbie Weinacht added six kills.
Weinacht had a team-high four ace serves while Masgai had two ace serves. Brookelyn Stieben added eight set assists.
Madison (7-2 overall, 5-1 in conference) will go to Parker on Tuesday for a match with the Pheasants. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JV's, C team add wins
Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-20, 28-26). Three Madison players had four kills each: Abby Morse, Megan Schouwenburg and Callie McDermott.
Nelson had a pair of ace serves while McDermott had one ace serve.
Maycee Theede recorded a team-high 11 digs and Amanda Vacanti had five. Vacanti led Madison with 10 set assists.
Morse and Abby Flemming each had one block assist.
Madison is currently 7-1.
After losing the first set 25-23, Madison bounced back to claim the next two sets 25-18 and 15-13 to win the C match. Mckenna Shaw had three kills and Eden duRandt added two kills for Madison.
Julia Dossett had a team-high three ace serves and Karley Lurz added two.
Keara Wagner had 16 digs and Lurz added 12 digs. Maggie Engebretson led the team with three set assists and Caymen Ferber had one.
Madison is currently 7-2.