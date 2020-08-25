Tigers blank Castlewood 53-0 in season-opener

The highly-touted Howard Tigers opened the gridiron season with a 53-0 win over the Castlewood Warriors in a non-conference tilt on Friday night at Howard.
Riley Genzlinger had a huge night for the Tigers. He scored three touchdowns on runs of four, seven and three yards.
Kieffer Klinkhammer added two touchdowns for the Tigers on runs of five and 45 yards.
Other Tigers to score touchdowns were Lane Miller on a 66-yard run, Ty Beyer on a 52-yard scamper and Briar Feldhaus on a 15-yard run.
"It was a great opener for us," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "We made some mistakes and dropped a few balls, but those are correctable things we can work on in practice."
Klinkhammer ended the game with 106 yards rushing on just seven attempts. Miller had 93 yards rushing on five carries. Genzlinger carried the ball nine times for 55 yards.
Tisyn Spader was 8-of-11 passing for 88 yards with Genzlinger catching three passes for 48 yards.
Carson Kerwin had 15 yards rushing on six carries for Castlewood. Tristin Nielsen was 4-of-14 passing for 32 yards while Jonah Wiersma caught two passes for 14 yards.
Beyer led the defensive charge for the Tigers with seven tackles.
"The heat was really rough on the guys, but we were able to sub down and play a lot of kids," Ruml said. "Our defense was outstanding, and I thought the backups played really well when they were in there."
Howard will host the Scotland Highlanders on Friday at 7 p.m.