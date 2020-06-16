Five-run fifth inning lifts Post 25 past McCook/Miner

Madison Post 25 improved to 4-1 on the season with a 6-5 Legion Baseball win over McCook/Miner at Flynn Field on Monday night.
McCook/Miner jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Riley Genzlinger reached on an error and later scored on an RBI ground-out by Jacob Wagner.
Madison struck when Keaton Nighbert belted a triple to start the game for Post 25. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Tappe.
Neither team scored until the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Genzlinger belted a grand slam over the left-field fence to give the visitors a 5-1 advantage.
Madison left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and trailed 5-1.
Aston Nills took over on the mound for Post 25 and retired McCook/Miner in order in the fifth inning.
Post 25 sent eight players to the plate in the fifth and scored five runs to grab the lead. With one out, Nighbert and Tappe hit back-to-back singles. Zach Whitlock followed with an RBI double. Taylor Hojer stepped to the plate and smacked an RBI single to close the gap to two, 5-3.
Colby Mennis then hit an RBI single as Post 25 cut the lead to one. Hojer scored on a fly-out to left field to deadlock the score at 5-5.
Braden Eimers knocked in the go-ahead run with a single and Post 25 grabbed a 6-5 lead after five innings.
Neither team scored for the rest of the game.
Post 25 belted out nine hits. Nighbert finished the game with a triple, a single and scored twice. Mennis had a pair of singles, one RBI and scored once.
Whitlock had a double and an RBI. Tappe, Hojer and Eimers each had a single and an RBI. Sam Olson added a single.
McCook/Miner had three hits off two Madison hurlers. Genzlinger had a grand slam, a double and four RBIs while Tyce Ortman added a triple.
Tappe started on the mound for Madison and gave up five runs (one unearned) on two hits. He struck out six and walked four. Nills picked up the win in relief as he worked three innings. He didn't allow a run and gave up one hit. He struck out seven and walked one.
Peyton Cleveland went the distance for McCook/Miner and suffered the loss. He gave up six runs on nine hits, struck out one and walked one.
Madison (4-1) will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Post 25 hosts Lake Norden at Flynn Field. This game is scheduled for nine innings.