The Dakota Valley Conference basketball tournaments will begin on Monday at two locations.
The girls tournament will start at 6 p.m. on Monday at both Colman and Elkton.
The first game at Colman will have No. 2 seed Dell Rapids St. Mary tangling with No. 7 seed Estelline-Hendricks.
The second game around 7:30 p.m. will have No. 3 seed Colman-Egan battling No. 6 seed Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.
At Elkton, No. 1 seed Arlington will face No. 8 seed Canton at 6 p.m. The late game at 7:30 p.m. has No. 4 seed Deubrook playing No. 5 seed Elkton-Lake Benton.
The girls tournament will take two days off and resume at Colman and Elkton on Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
BOYS
The boys tournament will begin on Tuesday at Colman and Elkton.
The first game at Colman will have No. 3 seed Arlington battling with No. 6 seed Estelline-Hendricks at 6 p.m. No. 2 seed Dell Rapids St. Mary plays Colman-Egan at 7:30.
The first game at Elkton will have No. 4 seed Oldham-Ramona-Rutland tangling with No. 5 seed Deubrook. The late game at around 7:30 p.m. will have No. 1 seed Elkton-Lake Benton facing No. 8 seed Lake Preston.
After a two-day layoff, the boys tournament will resume next Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Colman and Elkton.
The final day of the tournament will be on Jan. 23 with game times and locations to be announced.
Admission for adults for Monday-Friday is $5 and for students is $3. Admission for Saturday will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. No passes will be accepted.
Masks are required at Colman while masks are recommended but not required at Elkton.