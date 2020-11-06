The top two teams in Region 4B won SoDak 16 qualifying matches on Thursday night.
The No. 1 seed Chester Lady Flyers posted a 3-0 (25-15, 25-13 and 25-10) win over the No. 5 seed Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals at Chester.
Breckyn Ewoldt and Ella Pry had a big game at the net for the Lady Flyers. Ewoldt smashed down 12 kills and had two blocks. Pry recorded seven kills and three blocks.
Kenna Brown registered 34 set assists for the winners. Emery Larson had six digs while Lily VanHal had five digs for Chester. From the service line, VanHal and Carly Becker each had one ace serve.
For Dell Rapids St. Mary, Ella Heintz had a big match with seven kills, seven set assists and two ace serves.
Courtney Brown had six kills and 11 digs. Ella Griffen had a team-high nine set assists and three blocks. Maya Heintz added 10 digs and Jaycee Tebay had three blocks.
Chester (20-2) is the No. 3 seed in the SoDak 16 and will host the Freeman Flyers on Tuesday night. Freeman is the 14th seed.
Colman-Egan 3, ELB 0
The No. 2 seed Colman-Egan Hawks rolled to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20 and 25-21) win over the No. 3 seed Elkton-Lake Benton Elks at Colman.
Olivia Baumberger had a big match for the Hawks with 12 kills and three blocks. Mackenzie Hemmer added eight kills, three blocks and two ace serves.
Braiden Westley led the Hawks with 22 set assists and also had 12 digs. Elizabeth Moore led the Hawks with 19 digs. Kennedi Landis had 13 digs and seven set assists. Hailey Larson had five kills for the winners.
Hannah Krog smacked down 15 kills and had one block assist for the Elks. Madisyn Nielsen added seven kills, one solo block and two block assists.
Julia Drietz had a match-high 29 set assists for the Elks. Rachel Krog led Elkton-Lake Benton with 14 digs while Brooklyn Nielsen and McKenna Krog each had 11 digs.
Colman-Egan (23-3) is the No. 4 seed in the SoDak 16 and will host No. 13 Kadoka on Tuesday night. Action will start at 6 p.m.