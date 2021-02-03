Dakota State University's throwers had two outstanding days at the Mount Marty Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the women were in action and three DSU throwers placed in the top five of the weight throw competition. Leading the way was Traia Hubbard, who placed second with a toss of 50-feet-9.5.
Other throwers for DSU who placed in the top five were Tyra Payne, third, 45-2.5; and Alyssa Juelfs, fourth, 43-4.5.
Hailey Harkin placed 10th in the shot put with a measurement of 33-0.25.
During the men's competition on Saturday, Tyler Moulton had a record-breaking day. He set the school record in the weight throw with a toss of 54-6 (he held the previous record of 53-11). Moulton placed second in the shot put with a toss of 49-0.75.
Connor Tordsen had a career-best throw in the weight throw with a toss of 53-4.5 and placed second. With a toss of 44-9.5 in the shot put, he placed fourth.
DSU had one other thrower who placed in the top five of the weight throw. Jacob Joachim was fourth with a toss of 47-8.
Jared Wipf placed third in the 60-meter dash in 7.17 seconds.
Washburn Open
DSU produced three individual records on the second day of the NCAA Division II Washburn Open at Topeka, Kan., Saturday.
Kezley Yeager produced a personal-best time in the women's 400-meter dash in 1:53.00.
Josie Wolf, Madison Whitcomb, Jenni Giles and Yeager placed ninth in the 1600-meter relay (tied for fourth fastest in school history) in 4:12.27.
Joshua Krull had a personal-best 1:59.66 in the 800-meter run.
Martin Bailey produced a person-best 9:39.57 in the 3000-meter run.
Brenner Furlong, Joshua Snook, Riley Greenhoff and Trey Reindl finished 10th in the 1600-meter relay in 3:27.77.
DSU will go to Yankton for the Mount Marty Lancer Invitational on Saturday.