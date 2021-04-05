Dakota State University's Trojans swept a four-game North Star Athletic Association series against the Waldorf Warriors at Forest City, Iowa, over the weekend.
In the final game on Saturday, the Trojans downed the Warriors 12-7. The Trojans scored all of their runs in the second and third innings (six in each frame).
DSU had 12 hits off three Waldorf hurlers. Mackenzie Sims belted a home run and a single and knocked in four runs. Xitlali Lopez slugged a home run and a single and drove in three runs for the Trojans. Melissa Krapf had a double and single. Madison Aldenifer and Xotchil Lopez each had a double. Elizabeth Whitesides, Jacquelyn Folkers, Julia Andersen and Lia Chan each hit a single.
Xotchil Lopez started for the Trojans and worked 3 1/3 innings. Shegave up five runs (one unearned) on six hits, struck out one and walked one.
Rose Philop picked up the win in relief as she worked 1 2/3 innings. She allowed one unearned run while striking out two and walking three.
Aldenifer finished in the circle for DSU and worked two innings. She gave up one run on six hits while striking out one.
Waldorf had 12 hits in the contest.
In first game on Saturday, DSU belted out 17 hits and rolled to a 9-1 six-inning win.
Five of the Trojans' hits were doubles. Sarah Torres smacked two doubles and a single and knocked in two runs. Madison Larson, Xitlali Lopez and Chan each had a double. Xitlali Lopez and Chan each hit a single.
Vinitzia Blanco, Krapf and Xotchil Lopez had a pair of singles. Alexus Foster, Andersen and Aldendifer each had a single.
Xitlali Lopez started for the Trojans and picked up the win as she worked four innings. She gave up one run on four hits while striking out three and walking two. Aldendifer finished in the circle for the Trojans and worked two innings. She gave up four hits, struck out one and walked one.
FRIDAY
In the first game on Friday, DSU scored three runs in the seventh to erase a two-run deficit and held on for a 7-6 win.
The Trojans scored four times in the first frame, only to see the Warriors answer with five runs (two in the first, three in the second). Waldorf stretched its lead to 6-4 in the sixth.
DSU had nine hits. Xitlali Lopez had a double and a single and drove in two runs. Whitesides and Blanco each had a pair of singles. Foster, Aldendifer and Sims each hit a single.
Xitlali Lopez started in the circle and worked five innings. She gave up five runs (one unearned) on seven hits, struck out seven and walked two. Philop picked up the win as she worked 1 1/3 innings. She gave up one run and walked two batters.
Xitlali Lopez returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning to record the final two outs and picked up the save.
In the second game, it was all DSU as the Trojans rolled to a 12-3 five-inning win.
Waldorf grabbed the early 1-0 lead and held it until the top of the third inning. DSU scored five runs in the third and seven in the fourth inning to gain a 12-1 advantage.
The Warriors scored twice in the fourth frame.
DSU slugged 11 hits. Xotchil Lopez smacked a double and a single and had two RBIs for the winners. Whitesides had four singles while Chan added two singles. Aldendifer, Blanco and Krapf each hit a single.
Xotchil Lopez worked four innings and picked up the win. She gave up three runs on three hits and walked seven. Philop tossed one inning, struck out one and walked one.
DSU (10-16 overall, 4-4 NSAA) will go to Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday to face the Bellevue Bruins in an NSAA doubleheader at Roy Smith Field at 4 p.m.