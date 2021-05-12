Lennox tops Bulldogs 7-2 in tennis action

The Madison Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins against the Lennox Orioles in the Bulldogs' last regular-season home match on Tuesday afternoon. However, it was not enough as the Orioles won the match 7-2.
Elijah Sims picked up the only singles win for the Bulldogs, beating Gunnar Geiken 10-6 at No. 6 singles.
The No. 3 doubles team of Sims and Caleb Scott beat Layne Lunstra and Geiken 10-5.
Madison will finish the regular season on Thursday, when they will go to Watertown for a triangular with Watertown and Aberdeen Central. Action will begin at 10 a.m.
Picking up junior varsity single wins for Madison were Andrew Comes, Thomas Mechels and Taiten Pierce.
Winning junior varsity doubles matches for the Bulldogs were the teams of Come and Spencer Reverts, Ethan Brown and Jackson Boldt, and Cade Minnaert and Mechels.