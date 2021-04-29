Hawks win girls title at Pat Gilligan-Alumni Invitational

The Colman-Egan girls track & field team rolled to the team title at the Pat Gilligan-Alumni Invitational in Estelline on Tuesday.
The Hawks racked up 129.50 to outdistance the field by 59.50 points. Deubrook was second with 70 points. Rounding out the top five were Sioux Valley 59, Hamlin 56 and Dell Rapids St. Mary 56.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland was 18th with four points. There were 20 teams competing.
Colman-Egan won five individual events and picked up three relay wins.
Olivia Baumberger had a big day for the Hawks. She won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet-08.75 and was on the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams and the winning medley relay team.
Joining Baumberger on the 400-meter relay team that crossed the finish line in 51.89 seconds were Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee and Josie Mousel.
The same foursome was on the 800-meter relay team that placed first in 1:49.84.
Joining Baumberger on the medley relay team were Lee, Elaine Rhode and Brynlee Landis, who won in 4:42.80.
In the boys division, Colman-Egan placed ninth in the standings with 45 points. O-R-R was 14th with 21 points.
Winning the team title was Estelline-Hendricks with 86.33 points. Rounding out the top five were Castlewood 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 63.33, Sioux Valley 61 and Dell Rapids St. Mary 58. There were 19 teams.
Colman-Egan's Ryan Voelker won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.73 seconds.
O-R-R's Isaac Trygstad won the discus with a toss of 128-05.