Howard uses big 2nd half to stop Chester 57-14

The No. 1 Class 9A Howard Tigers outscored the Chester Flyers 29-7 in the second half to gain a 57-14 non-conference win on Friday night at Chester.
"We got off to a slow start, but I thought we played much better in the second half," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml.
Howard opened up a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Tisyn Spader tossed a 12-yard scoring strike to Riley Genzlinger. The extra-point kick was blocked and the Tigers held a 6-0 lead.
Genzlinger scored his second touchdown later in the first quarter, this time an eight-yard scoring run. Lane Miller added the two-point conversion run and the Tigers enjoyed a 14-0 advantage.
Kieffer Klinkhammer scored on two long runs in the second period to put the Tigers on top 28-0. Klinkhammer scored on runs of 45 and 41 yards. John Callies added both extra-point kicks after the touchdowns.
The Flyers were able to get on the board before halftime. Stratton Eppard tossed a six-yard scoring strike to Jovi Wolf. Benson added the extra-point kick and the Flyers trailed at halftime 28-7.
"The flow of the game was a little slow in the first half," Ruml said. "I think a lot of that had to do with coming off such a big game last week."
The Tigers scored the game's next 21 points, all in the third quarter. Genzlinger scored his third touchdown on a 28-yard scamper. Ty Beyer added a 71-yard touchdown run while Spader tossed his second scoring strike to Jaxon Kampshoff. Callies booted all three extra points in the third quarter.
The Flyers scored once in the fourth quarter. Eppard scored on a one-yard plunge and Benson kicked the extra point, but the Flyers trailed 49-14.
Beyer scored his second touchdown to close the scoring. He scored on an eight-yard run and Taiden Hoyer added the two-point conversion run.
Klinkhammer ended the game with 131 yards rushing on six attempts. Genzlinger had 102 yards rushing on six carries.
Spader was 5-of-7 passing for 102 yards. Kampshoff caught two passes for 73 yards.
Eppard finished the game with 34 yards rushing on 15 carries and 213 yards passing (24 of 35). Wolf caught seven passes for 60 yards. Benson caught six passes for 61 yards. Wyatt Hansen also caught six passes for 57 yards.
Beyer had 14 tackles for the Tigers while Callies recorded 12 tackles.
"Our defense played great again and our offense got back to running the ball efficiently," Ruml said. "Chester did a nice job of keeping the ball away from us much of the game. I was happy with our second-half effort."
Howard (4-0) will host Irene-Wakonda on Friday at 7 p.m.
Chester (3-2) has a bye this week.