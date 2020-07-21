The District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament will begin on Friday at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids with two games set for 6 and 8 p.m.
Ten teams will be vying for seven chances to earn a trip to the State B Tournament in Mitchell.
Friday's games have No. 8 Dell Rapids PBR facing No. 9 Colman A's at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the No. 7 Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks will battle No. 10 Salem Cubs.
There will be four games on Saturday. At noon, No. 3 Dell Rapids Mudcats will tangle with No. 6 Madison Broncos. Following that game will be No. 4 Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks vs. No. 5 Flandreau Cardinals.
At 5 p.m., the second round of the tournament will begin with No. 1 Lennox Only Alpacas facing the winner of the Dell Rapids PBR/Colman contest. At 7:30 p.m., No. 2 Canova Gang plays the winner of the Gamecocks/Salem game.
The tournament will continue on Sunday with a pair of games at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
After a day off on Monday, the tournament will resume next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with two games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.
The final day of the tournament will be on Aug. 1 with two games at 4:30 and the championship game at 6:30 p.m.