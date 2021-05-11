The Chester Flyers set seven personal records and established four meet records (boys) at the Running Elk Track & Field Meet on Saturday at Elkton.
Both the girls and boys placed third in the team standings. The boys had 128.50 points while the girls had 100 points.
Ryan Benson had another outstanding meet for the Flyers. He set meet records in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.7 seconds and 41.7 seconds, respectively. He placed first in both races.
He also won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-10.
Benson teamed up with Stratton Eppard, Alex VanEgdom and Jovi Wolf to win the 1600-meter relay in 3:40.9.
Wolf also set a pair of meet records. He won the 200-meter dash in 22.4 seconds and won the long jump with a leap of 20-09.25 -- both meet records.
VanEgdom won the 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds.
VanEgdom, Brock Wages, Max McGreevy and Nathan Gerry won the medley relay in 4:08.5.
In the girls division, Chester had two first-place winners. Emmerson Eppard won the 3200-meter run in 12:33.7. With a leap of 4-6, Addison Bates won the high jump.
Chester will participate in the Big East Conference Meet at Garretson on Thursday.