Cardinals top Broncos in seesaw affair

The Madison Broncos lost for the second time during their four-game home stand on Sunday afternoon. The Flandreau Cardinals used an 18-hit attack and downed Madison 12-9 in a Cornbelt League contest.
Both teams had a quick start. Flandreau scored once in the first frame when Aiden Ladd had an RBI single. Then the Broncos turned a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning and limit the damage to just one run.
In the bottom of the first, Madison's Heith Williams hit a single. Then a hit batsman and a single by Greg Biagi loaded the bases for the Broncos. Matt Burpee singled to drive in two runs to put the Broncos on top 2-1.
Flandreau scored once in the second inning and three times in the third to gain a 5-2 advantage.
Madison tacked on a run in the third frame and trailed 5-3. Mitch McNary hit a double and scored on Biagi's double.
Madison regained the lead in the fifth inning. After a strike-out, Williams sent a ball over the fence in right-center field to pull the Broncos to within one, 5-4.
The Broncos loaded the bases with two outs. Jacob Giles singled to right field to drive in the go-ahead runs as Madison grabbed a 7-5 advantage.
Flandreau regained the advantage in the sixth frame and held it for the remainder of the game. The Cardinals crossed the plate three times to gain a slim advantage 8-7.
The Cardinals added one run in the seventh and three in the eighth for a 12-7 lead.
Madison wasn't ready to throw in the towel. With two outs in the ninth, the Broncos struck for two runs.
Madison finished the game with 11 hits. Williams almost hit for the cycle; he had a home run, a double and a single. He also scored three runs. Biagi had a double, three singles and two RBIs. Giles had a double and two RBIs.
Burpee, McNary and Tyler Tappe each hit a single. Burpee had two RBIs while McNary scored four runs.
Jordan Gesling had a double and three singles for the Cardinals while Aiden Ladd had three singles.
Brandon Burg started on the hill for the Broncos and suffered the loss. He worked 5 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs (seven unearned) on 13 hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Nick Bird went the last 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs (three unearned) on five hits while striking out one and walking three.
Bret Severtson pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief and picked up the win.
Madison (3-4) will close out its home stand on Thursday hosting the Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. at Flynn Field.