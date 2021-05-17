The Colman-Egan Hawks swept the relay races and added seven individual wins to claim the Dakota Valley Conference team title in the girls division on Thursday at Estelline.
Colman-Egan rolled up 173.50 points to claim the team title. Following the Hawks were Deubrook 104, Arlington 92.50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 85, Estelline-Hendricks 79.50, DeSmet 50.50, Castlewood 46, Elkton-Lake Benton 33, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 30 and Lake Preston 16.
Reese Luze had a hand in four wins for the Hawks. She won the 800-meter run in 2:34.75 and the 300-meter hurdles in 49.83 seconds.
She was the anchor leg on two winning relay teams. Presley Luze, Mackenzie Hemmer, Brynlee Landis and R. Luze won the 1600-meter relay in 4:25.34.
P. Luze, Landis, Elaina Rhode and R. Luze crossed the finish line in 10:40.46 to win the 3200-meter relay.
Hemmer won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.08 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 34-feet-02.50.
Other individual winners for Colman-Egan were Daniela Lee (100-meter dash, 12.19 seconds); Josie Mousel (200-meter dash, 28.09 seconds; and Olivia Baumberger (long jump, 17-08.
Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Lee and J. Mousel won the 400-meter relay in 51.55 seconds and the 800-meter relay in 1:49.65.
Lee, Moore, Baumberger and B. Landis won the medley relay in 10:40.46.
In the boys' division, Colman-Egan placed fifth with 67.50 points and O-R-R was ninth with 32 points.
Winning the team title was Elkton-Lake Benton with 156.50 points. Following the Elks were Estelline-Hendricks 111.50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 99.50, Castlewood 82, Colman-Egan 67.50, Deubrook 66, Arlington 54.50, Lake Preston 37.50, O-R-R 32 and DeSmet 22.
Both Colman-Egan and O-R-R will be at Chester for the Region 4B Meet on Thursday. Action will begin at 10 a.m.