Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA DAKOTA DIXON IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA KINGSBURY LAKE MINER IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CHARLES MIX DOUGLAS IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BON HOMME CLAY DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON MCCOOK TURNER UNION YANKTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCESTER, ALEXANDRIA, ALLEN, ARLINGTON, ARMOUR, AVON, BERESFORD, BRIDGEWATER, CANISTOTA, CENTERVILLE, CHANCELLOR, CLAYTON, CORSICA, DE SMET, DELMONT, ELK POINT, EMERY, FREEMAN, HOWARD, HURLEY, IRENE, JEFFERSON, LAKE ANDES, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MARION, MARTY, MENNO, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, NORTH SIOUX CITY, ORLAND, PARKER, PARKSTON, PLATTE, PONCA, SALEM, SCOTLAND, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SPRINGFIELD, TABOR, TRIPP, TYNDALL, VERMILLION, VIBORG, WAGNER, WAKEFIELD, AND YANKTON. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE YANKTON SIOUX TRIBAL NATION.