Madison's Nate Barger led several laps of the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car A-Feature on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford, before Sioux Falls veteran driver Jesse Lindberg passed him for the lead.
Lindberg went on to win the race while Barger placed third in the A-Feature.
Other area drivers who placed in the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car A-Feature were Aaron Werner of Colman, seventh; and Madison High School senior Dillon Bickett, 12th.
Earlier in the program, Barger drove his 98 car to a fourth-place finish in his heat race. Bickett was fifth in his heat race and Werner was sixth.
In the USRA B Modified class, Rutland's Tucker Powell started 20th in the A-Feature and passed 11 cars during the race to place ninth. Derek Van Velduizen of Rock Rapids, Iowa, won the A-Feature.
Powell placed second in the B-Feature earlier in the night to qualify for the A-Feature. Madison's Doug Wallis was third in the B-Feature and missed qualifying by one spot.
Curt Ottoson of Madison was fourth in his heat race in the USRA B Modified division but he didn't finish the A-Feature.
Powell was sixth in his heat race while Wallis didn't finish his heat race.
Rapid Speedway
Madison's Matt Steuerwald was third in his heat race in the Late Model Street Stock division at Rapid Speedway on Friday night.
Wentworth's Ronald Howe was fifth in his heat race in the Late Model Street Stock division.
Neither driver finished the A-Feature race.
Wagner Speedway
Four area drivers were battling in the Property Solutions of American MSTS 360 Sprint car class and they each had a good run.
Ramona's Ryan Bickett was third in the A-Feature, which was won by Eric Lutz of Sioux Falls. Earlier in the night, Bickett drove his 17B sprinter to a third-place finish in his heat race.
Madison's Chuck McGillivray won his heat race and placed fourth in the A-Feature.
Dylan Opdahl of Madison placed fifth in the A-Feature and was third in his heat race.
Ramona's Don Bickett placed fourth in his heat race but didn't finish the A-Feature.
Huset's Speedway
The racing weekend for area drivers came to a close at Huset's Speedway.
R. Bickett placed 11th in the Casey's 410 Outlaws A-Feature win. David Gravel of Watertown, Conn., won the A-Feature race.
McGillivray and Nunda's Cody Hansen didn't finish the A-Feature.
R. Bickett was sixth in his heat race while McGillivray was seventh in his heat race. Hansen didn't finish his heat race.
R. Bickett and Barger were battling in the Race Saver Sprint class. Bickett was 10th in the A-Feature while Barger was 11th. Werner did not finish the A-Feature.
Werner was fifth in his heat race while Bickett and Barger each placed sixth.
In the Late Model Street Stock division, Steuerwald was seventh in the A-Feature while Howe was 13th. Sioux Falls' Cory Yeigh won the A-Feature race.
In the heat races, Steuerwald was sixth and Howe was seventh.