Six-run 10th inning hurts Madison Broncos

The Lennox Only One Alpacas scored five runs in the 10th inning and downed the Madison Broncos 11-6 in Cornbelt League action on Thursday night at Flynn Field.
Lennox scored three runs in the opening inning and held the lead for most of the game. Lennox tacked on one run in the sixth.
Madison scored twice in the sixth inning to cut the lead in half. With one out and two runners on, Matt Burpee laced an RBI single to drive in the first run for Madison.
Nick Bird followed with an RBI single and the Broncos trailed by two, 4-2. In the eighth, the Broncos scored twice to deadlock the score. With one on and two outs, Bird ripped a double to move Burpee to third. Jorgenson followed with an infield single to drive in Burpee. Bird later scored on a balk to knot the score at 4-4.
Madison left the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
Lennox scored once in the ninth inning to go back on top 5-4.
Madison scored once in the ninth to tie the score again. With two outs, McNary belted a solo home run over the left-field fence to tie the score at 5-5.
Lennox sent nine batters to the plate and scored six runs in the 10th inning.
Madison scored once in the 10th frame and left bases loaded as the final out was recorded.
Madison outhit Lennox 10-8. McNary had a home run and a single. Bird added a double and a single. Jorgenson had three singles. Heith Williams, Giles and Burpee each hit a single.
Quincy Ihnen and Tyler Leisinger each had a double for Lennox while Ray Williams had two singles.
Brock Minnaert, who worked 3 1/3 innings of relief, suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits and walked four. Giles started on the mound and worked six innings. He gave up four runs on four hits while walking five.
Other pitchers for the Broncos were Brandon Burg and Koby Christiansen.
Casey Vasquez worked one inning of relief and picked up the win. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out one and walking two.
Other pitchers for Lennox were John Baroth, Drew Sweeter and Kramer Sneed.
Madison (2-10 overall and in league) will close out its home portion of the regular season on Tuesday hosting the Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks at 7:30 game at Flynn Field.
The Broncos have just six more regular-season games left.