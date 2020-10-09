The Madison Bulldogs hosted the Dakota XII Conference cross country meet on Thursday at the Madison Country Club.
In the boys' varsity division, the Bulldogs placed fourth in the team standings with 89 points. Winning the title was Sioux Falls Christian with a low score of 10 points.
Following the Chargers were Vermillion 42, Lennox 68, Madison 89, Dakota Valley 92, Tea Area 96, West Central 108 and Elk Point-Jefferson 128.
Madison had one runner who placed in the top 15 of the 5K race. Elijah Sims was 15th in 18:48.24.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Aaron Hawkes, 21st, 19:14.38; Braeden Keller, 29th, 19:58.04; and Truman Stoller, 35th, 20:12.75.
Other runners for Madison were Deion Cross, 38th, 20:44.18; and Andrew Jones, 40th, 21:11.64.
Winning the race was Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian in 16:55.63. There were 49 runners who finished the race.
GIRLS
Madison placed sixth in the girls' varsity standings with 108 points. Winning the team title was Sioux Falls Christian with a low score of 16 points.
Following the Chargers were Lennox 49, Tea Area 54, Vermillion 79, West Central 91, Madison 108, Canton 117, Dell Rapids 148 and Elk Point-Jefferson 159.
Madison had two runners who placed in the top 15. Jessie Tappe was 10th in 21:40.19 in the 5K race while Ellie Keller was 11th in 21:45.26.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Ally Sahr, 44th, 25:17.39; and Kate Comes, 49th, 25:44.13.
Other runners for Madison were Piper Davies, 51st, 26:43.96; and Addy Meyer 52nd, 26:46.62.
Winning the race was Taeli Barta of Vermillion in 20:20.88. There were 54 runners who finished the race.
JUNIOR VARSITY
The Madison boys' junior varsity team placed fifth in the team standings with 82 points. Sioux Falls Christian was first with a low score 10 points.
Following SFC were Vermillion 50, Lennox 52, Dakota Valley 54, Madison 82, West Central 120, Dell Rapids 137 and Elk Point-Jefferson 140.
Madison's top runner was Grant Hasleton, who placed 22nd in the 4K race in 16:41.39.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Elijah Olson, 25th, 16:54.81; Brant Blessington, 26th, 17:02.87; and Charles Callahan, 29th, 17:09.46.
Other Madison runners were Enoch Martin, 33rd, 17:34.36; Zach Ryan, 39th, 18:07.20; and Lane Williams, 54th, 20:21.26.
Winning the race was Sioux Falls Christian's Davis Buck in 14:44.33. There were 62 runners who finished the race.
In the girls' junior varsity division, Madison placed seventh with 98 points. Sioux Falls Christian won the team title with a low score of 17 points.
Following the winners were West Central 33, Tea Area 59, Dakota Valley 63, Canton 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 91 and Madison 98.
Emily Thompson was the top runner for Madison. She placed 28th in 21:53.67.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Allison Bruns, 30th, 22:26.62; Megan Bierschbach, 35th, 22:48.34; and Brynn Olverson, 42nd, 23:46.81.
Other runners for Madison were Eleni Sims, 43rd, 23:46.49, Hannah Meyer, 44th, 23:56.10; and Savannah Dickey, 47th, 24:04.45.
Winning the race was Sydney Campbell of Sioux Falls Christian in 17:51.64. There were 52 runners who finished the race.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Madison had two runners in the boys' middle school 3K race. Ryan Jencks was 13th in 12:15.11 and Nathan Hasleton was 17th in 12:26.74.
In the girls' middle school race, Madison's Sammy Troxell was ninth in 13:39.28.