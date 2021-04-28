The Madison Bulldogs track teams began their busy week at Tea on Tuesday as they competed in Titan Invitational. By the end of the week, Madison will have competed in three track & field meets.
In the girls division, Madison picked up one individual win and one relay win.
Isabel Gors won the 100-meter dash in 13.37 seconds.
Kylie Krusemark, Kate Comes, Jessie Tappe and Abby Brooks won the 1600-meter relay in 4:33.15.
Krusemark and Ella Peterreins etched their names to the Madison record book in the pole vault. Krusemark cleared 9-feet-3 to place second (fifth best vault in school history). Peterreins was third with a vault of 8-9 (seventh best).
In the boys division, the Bulldogs had one relay team that placed first. Braeden Keller, Mickale Dohrer, Nate Ricke and Aspen Dahl won the 1600-meter relay in 4:19.13.
Madison will compete in the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Qualifier on Friday starting at 9 a.m. Then the Bulldogs will go to the Howard Wood Dakota Relays starting at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs will compete in the second day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays starting at 8 a.m.