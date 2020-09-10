Bulldogs place second in Lennox Quadrangular

MADISON'S BLAKE WHITETHORN watches his putt on hole 18 at the Madison Country Club in an earlier-season meet. On Tuesday, Whitethorn fired a 41 and placed sixth in the Lennox Invitational.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

The Madison Bulldogs boys' golf team placed second in the Lennox quadrangular at the Lenkota Golf Course on Tuesday.

Madison finished the 9-hole event with a 170, 10 shots behind the Lennox Orioles who had a 160. West Central was third with a 180 and Flandreau was fourth with a 200.

The top golfer for Madison was Braden Eimers, who tied for fourth with a 40. One stroke behind Eimers was teammate Blake Whitethorn, who card a 41.

Rounding out the scoring for the Madison were Ty Jorgenson, 8th with a 44; and Ashton Nills, tied for 9th with a 45.

Kaden Guischer placed 23rd with a 51.

The meet medalist of the quadrangular was Lennox's Konnor Gayle with a 38.

In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Madison placed third with a 156. Winning the team title was Lennox with a low score of 146, followed by West Central 150 and Madison 156. Flandreau did not have a complete team.

The top golfer for the Madison JVs was Lucas Mork, who tied for 14th with a 48.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Jack Olson, tied for 20th, 50; and Oliver Husher, 31st, 58.

Jessen Alfson placed 33rd with a 64.

Madison is scheduled to go to the Brookings Country Club on Monday for the Brookings Invitational. Action will begin at 10 a.m.