Bulldogs place second in Lennox Quadrangular

The Madison Bulldogs boys' golf team placed second in the Lennox quadrangular at the Lenkota Golf Course on Tuesday.
Madison finished the 9-hole event with a 170, 10 shots behind the Lennox Orioles who had a 160. West Central was third with a 180 and Flandreau was fourth with a 200.
The top golfer for Madison was Braden Eimers, who tied for fourth with a 40. One stroke behind Eimers was teammate Blake Whitethorn, who card a 41.
Rounding out the scoring for the Madison were Ty Jorgenson, 8th with a 44; and Ashton Nills, tied for 9th with a 45.
Kaden Guischer placed 23rd with a 51.
The meet medalist of the quadrangular was Lennox's Konnor Gayle with a 38.
In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Madison placed third with a 156. Winning the team title was Lennox with a low score of 146, followed by West Central 150 and Madison 156. Flandreau did not have a complete team.
The top golfer for the Madison JVs was Lucas Mork, who tied for 14th with a 48.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Jack Olson, tied for 20th, 50; and Oliver Husher, 31st, 58.
Jessen Alfson placed 33rd with a 64.
Madison is scheduled to go to the Brookings Country Club on Monday for the Brookings Invitational. Action will begin at 10 a.m.