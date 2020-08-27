Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 461 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA JERAULD IN EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA BEADLE BROOKINGS KINGSBURY LAKE MINER MOODY SANBORN IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA AURORA BRULE CHARLES MIX DOUGLAS GREGORY IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON LINCOLN MCCOOK MINNEHAHA TURNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON, ARMOUR, BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, BURKE, CANISTOTA, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, CHAMBERLAIN, CHANCELLOR, CLAYTON, CORSICA, DE SMET, DELMONT, EMERY, FLANDREAU, FREEMAN, GREGORY, HARRISBURG, HOWARD, HURLEY, HURON, IRENE, KIMBALL, LAKE ANDES, LAKE PRESTON, LENNOX, MADISON, MARION, MARTY, MENNO, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND, PARKER, PARKSTON, PLANKINTON, PLATTE, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, TEA, TRIPP, VIBORG, WAGNER, WESSINGTON SPRINGS, WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET.