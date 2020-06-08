Broncos get into win column with 9-4 Cornbelt League victory over Colman

The Madison Broncos got into the win column with a 9-4 victory over the Colman A's on Sunday evening at Flynn Field in Madison.
Madison scored once in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a 3-0 advantage. The big blow of the fifth inning was a two-run home run by Jon Waba.
Colman scored three times in the seventh frame when the A's sent seven batters to the plate. Deon Entringer had a two-run double and Jordan Sehr had a double.
Madison answered in the bottom of the seventh with 10 Broncos stepping. Madison scored five runs on five hits to break open the game. Tyler Tappe had a two-RBI single.
Both teams plated one run in the eighth inning.
Madison ended the game with 13 hits off four Colman hurlers. Waba had a home run, two singles and three RBIs. Brian Miller added a double, a single and two RBIs. Heith Williams had a double and a single; he reached base all five times he stepped to the plate.
Tappe had two singles and two RBIs. Jacob Leighton had a pair of singles and an RBI. Matt Burpee had a single and one RBI. Trevor Johnson added a single.
Colman had 11 hits off two Madison hurlers. JT Mix had a triple and a double. Sehr had a double and a single. Chris Meyer and Colt Hawkins each had two singles.
Jacob Giles pitched 6 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking just one batter. Koby Christiansen worked the final 2 1/3 innings and picked up the win. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two.
Sehr started the game for Colman and went five innings. He gave up three runs on seven hits, struck out eight and walked three. Ian Baker worked one inning of relief and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one. Entringer worked one inning and gave up one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked one. Tate Randby finished on the hill for Colman, gave up one run and walked one.
Madison's defense was solid as the Broncos turned three double plays during the contest.
Madison (1-1 overall, 1-0 in Cornbelt League) will face the Flandreau Cardinals on Thursday at Flynn Field at 7:30 p.m.