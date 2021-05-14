Lady Bulldogs claim Madison Invitational crown

The Madison Lady Bulldogs golf team won the Madison Invitational Tournament on Thursday at the Madison Country Club.
The Lady Bulldogs slipped past the Dell Rapids Quarriers for the team title 401-403. Following the top two teams were Chamberlain 437 and Tea Area 522.
Alison Vacanti was the top golfer for the Lady Bulldogs. She placed third with an 87 for the 18-hole event. She was just three strokes behind meet medalist Maiya Muller of Beresford, who carded an 84.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Eleni Sims, eighth, 103; Julia Dossett, 11th, 105; and Abby Palmquist, 12th, 106.
Other golfers for Madison were Olivia Flemming, 16th, 113; and Megan Bierschbach, 20th, 122.
Both the Madison junior varsity team and the C team participated in the meet. The junior varsity finished with a 456. The top two golfers for Madison were Penelope Corbin and Kiana Whitethorn, both with a 112. Rounding out the scoring for the JVs were Delaney Gerry with a 114 and Isabella Henry with a 118. Other golfers were Kendra Havlik with a 120 and Chloe Schneider with a 121.
Madison's C team finished the 18-hole event with a 519. Delilah Maxwell was the top golfer for Madison with a 114. Other golfers were Olivia Meehan, 120; Kesha Paradeis, 140; and Addison Cooney and Molly Engbretson, both with a 145.
Madison will go to The Bluffs Golf Course for the Vermillion Invitational on Monday. Action will begin at 9 a.m.