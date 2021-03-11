Dakota State University's Trojan baseball team picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Randall (Okla.) 3-1 in Moore, Okla.
Trey Randall fired a six-hitter in the first game to nail down the win. He worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up one run while striking out three and walking one.
David Kirby tossed 1/3 of an inning and earned the save. He struck out one batter.
DSU scored two runs in the first frame and one in the fourth for a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the seventh. Randall scored its only run in the seventh inning.
DSU had four hits off two Randall hurlers. Jace Pribyl smacked a double and a single and drove n one run. Chris Kropuenske and Chris Burke each had a single. Taylor Musgrave had an RBI.
Preston Wiley had a home run and a single for Randall. Lance Nunley hit double and a single.
Evan Kating suffered the loss as he worked four innings and gave up three runs (two unearned) on four hits.
In the nightcap, Randall picked up a 10-3 win. Randall belted out 11 hits off four Trojan hurlers, scoring all the runs they needed in the first two innings.
DSU scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth inning.
DSU had nine hits. Jackson O'Neal and Ryan McDaniel each hit a double and a single. McDaniel had an RBI. Josh Addington had a pair of singles while Pribyl, Mason Macaluso and Kropuenske each had a single.
Nunley had three hits for Randall.
Thomas Geiger started for DSU and didn't make it out of the first inning. He gave up eight runs on five while walking three.
Max Luesebrink pitched two innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking six. Jared Urbach pitched two innings, gave up two hits and struck out two. Kahlil Tilbury finished on the hill for DSU and walked one.
DSU (1-6) will go to Dallas, Texas, on Friday for a doubleheader against Dallas Christian College. Games start at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.