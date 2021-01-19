Lady Bulldogs rack up 137.800 points in dual meet

The Madison Lady Bulldogs gymnastics team racked up 137.800 points and rolled past the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks in a dual meet at the Madison Gymnastics Center on Monday afternoon.
The Redhawks accumulated 126 points.
Madison had two gymnasts place in the all-around competition. Kylie Krusemark was second with a score of 34.550 and Isabel Gors was third with a 34.300. Winning the all-around competition was Estelline-Hendricks' Sadie Johnson with a score of 34.600.
Krusemark won the vault with a 9.150. She also placed third on the beam with an 8.200, third in the floor exercise with a 9.100 and fourth with an 8.100.
Gors won the floor exercise with a 9.350. She was third on the bars with an 8.200; tied for fourth on the beam with an 8.150; and fifth on the vault with an 8.600.
Madison's Raena Rost placed first on the beam with an 8.600.
Madison will go to Huron for a triangular with Huron and Yankton on Thursday at the Huron Arena. Action will begin at 6 p.m.
Junior varsity rolls to win
Madison rolled to the junior varsity win, Madison downed the Redhawks 121.600 to 100.300.
Madison's Jessie Tappe won the all-around title with a 28.850. Tappe's best individual performance was on the beam, where she placed second with a 7.700. She was fifth on the bars with a 5.850; tied for fifth in the floor exercise with a 7.500; and seventh on the vault with a 7.800.
Caymen Ferber tied for first place on the vault and won the bars with scores of 8.550 and 6.900, respectively.
Sophia Sudenga and Ferber tied for first place on the vault with scores of 8.550.
Karlie Nelson placed first on the beam with an 8.100.
Maggie Engebretson won the floor exercise with an 8.500.