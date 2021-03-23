The Dakota State University Trojans volleyball team split a pair of North Star Athletic Association contests over the weekend. DSU is tied with Mayville State University for second place in the NSAA.
On Saturday, the Viterbo V-Hawks ended the Trojans' NSAA six-game win streak with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-14) victory.
DSU opened up a 9-5 lead early in the first set before the V-Hawks answered with a 5-0 scoring run to grab a 10-9 advantage.
With the score deadlocked at 14-14, Viterbo went on a 4-1 scoring run and grabbed a 19-15 lead. The V-Hawks finished the set with a 6-4 run.
DSU opened the second set strong and jumped out to a 4-0 lead that was spearheaded by Maddie Polzin's back-to-back kills.
The Trojans stretched their lead to 9-3 after VonnaGail Schlechter hammered down a kill. Viterbo answered with a 10-4 run to tie the score at 13-13.
With the score knotted at 21-all, the V-Hawks scored three straight points to grab a 24-22 lead.
Polzin stopped the V-Hawks' run with a kill and the Trojans trailed 24-22. A kill by Kenzie Winker gave the V-Hawks a 25-22 win.
With the score tied at 17-17 in the third set, the Trojans went on a 3-0 run to grab a 20-17 advantage. DSU ended the set with three straight points and a block assist by Polzin and Riley Grandpre, giving the Trojans a 25-21 win.
In the fourth set, Viterbo used a 13-2 run to break open a close set and rolled to a 25-14 win.
Polzin recorded a team-high 16 kills for the Trojans. She also had three ace serves, nine digs and two block assists. Hannah Viet added 11 kills and two block assists. McKenna Kranz had 10 kills and two block assists.
Madalyn Groft recorded 38 set assists for the Trojans and registered eight digs. Peyton Groft led the Trojans' defense with 15 digs. Grandpre collected four blocks (1 solo, 3 assists).
Maya Roberts had a team-high of 17 kills for the V-Hawks while Winker added 13 kills.
Abbey Johnson accounted for 23 set assists and Lauryn Sobasky had 14. Adrianna Reinhardt recorded 13 digs for Viterbo.
Both teams had 46 kills. The V-Hawks had hitting percentage of .228 (18 errors in 123 swings) compared to the Trojans' .160 hitting percentage (25 errors in 131 attempts).
Viterbo had nine blocks (18 block assists) while DSU had 6.5 blocks (one solo and 11 assists). The V-Hawks had six ace serves and the Trojans had four ace serves.
DSU 3, Waldorf 0
DSU hit a season-high .309 as the Trojans cruised past the Waldorf Warriors 3-0 (25-19, 25-18 and 25-23) on Friday in Forest City, Iowa.
Leading 13-12 in the first set, the Trojans went on a 5-1 run and grabbed an 18-13 advantage. The Warriors closed the gap to 18-16 with three straight points.
DSU closed the first set with a 7-3 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
DSU scored eight straight points in the second set to break open a close game and held a commanding 17-9 lead. The Warriors could get no closer than six points as DSU gained a 25-18 win and held a 2-0 lead in the match.
Trailing 22-19 in the third set, the Trojans roared back and scored the next five points to grab a 24-22 lead. Both teams traded a point and DSU gained a 25-23 win.
Polzin led DSU's offense with 12 kills while Viet added 10 kills and hit a career-high .533.
M. Groft recorded 33 set assists for the Trojans while P. Groft registered 11 digs. Schlechter had 10 digs and four ace serves.
Kenzie Kidd smashed 13 kills for Waldorf. Kaitlyn Bakke recorded 29 set assists and nine digs while Kaylee Kidd had 10 digs.
DSU outhit Waldorf 43-32. The Trojans committed 14 errors in 94 swings and held the Warriors to .149 hitting percentage (18 errors in 94 attempts).
DSU recorded nine ace serves compared to Waldorf's seven ace serves. The Warriors had seven blocks while the Trojans had one block.
DSU (12-7 overall, 8-3 in NSAA) will go to Bellevue, Neb., on Wednesday to face the conference leader Bellevue Bruins at 7 p.m.