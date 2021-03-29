Trojans split final two volleyball matches

The Dakota State University Trojans split a pair of North Star Athletic Association volleyball games and earned the fourth seed in the NSAA Tournament that begins on Tuesday.
The Mayville Comets downed the Trojans 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-18 and 25-16) on Saturday in Mayville, N.D.
The Comets never trailed in the opening set as they opened up a quick 7-2 lead. The Trojans could get no closer than four, 15-11. The Comets answered with a 4-0 run to build the lead to 19-11.
DSU started the second set with a 4-0 run, only to see Mayville go on a spurt to deadlock the score at 5-5.
Tied at 7-7, the Trojans went on a 6-1 outburst capped by Tayler Corey's service ace to grab a 13-8 advantage.
DSU used kills by VonnaGail Schlechter and Hannah Viet to gain a 25-18 win.
Mayville used a 5-1 scoring spurt to grab a 15-11 lead in the third set. The Comets used a 7-3 run to gain a 25-18 win.
Trailing 3-1 in the fourth set, the Trojans used a 6-0 scoring run to grab a 7-3 advantage. The Comets answered with a 9-2 run to regain the lead 12-9.
Trailing 13-10 the Trojans, scored four straight points to gain a 15-14 lead.
Mayville closed the set with an 11-1 run, including six kills by Lilly Page, to gain the win and earn a 3-1 match win.
Peyton Groft had a career-high 41 digs out of the Trojans' season-high 119 digs. Corey also had a career-high 22 digs while Schlechter recorded a season-high 17 digs.
Maddie Polzin had a double-double for the Trojans with 19 kills and 11 digs. She also had five block assists. Viet hammered down 10 kills for DSU while Riley Grandpre had five blocks (2 solo, 3 assists).
Madalyn Groft also had a double-double for DSU with 43 set assists and 16 digs.
Elora Passa recorded a triple-double for the Comets with 28 set assists, 12 digs and 10 kills. Victoria Johnson smashed a team-high 15 kills and had four blocks (one solo, 3 assists).
Mayville State had two more kills than DSU, 53-51.
The Comets had a serving percentage of 98.9%, committing just one error in 92 serves (two aces). DSU had a serving percentage of 93.7% with five aces and five errors in 79 attempts.
DSU 3, VCS 0
DSU outhit Valley City State 43-29 and earned a 3-0 win over Vikings on Friday in Madison.
The Trojans rolled to 25-17 and 25-15 wins in the first two sets and held off a furious comeback by the Vikings to earn a 31-29 win the third set.
Leading 17-16 in the first set, the Trojans went on an 8-1 run to end the first set.
DSU jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set as Polzin smashed down three kills. The Vikings trimmed the lead to 9-7.
The Trojans went on an 11-2 run, built a commanding 20-9 lead and went on to win 25-15.
DSU held a 22-13 lead in the third set before the Vikings scored nine straight points to deadlock the score at 22-22.
With the score knotted at 29-29, the Vikings had an attack error to give the Trojans a 30-29 advantage. Moments later, Viet closed the set with a kill to give DSU the 31-29 win and a 3-0 match win.
Polzin powered the Trojans' offensive attack with a match-high 16 kills and also had 14 digs. M. Groft added a double-double with 31 set assists and 12 digs.
P. Groft registered 20 digs for DSU.
Bailey Nelson had eight kills for the Vikings while Kallene Klever recorded 13 set assists and 10 digs.
Dani Schwanke registered a match-high 24 digs for the Vikings.
The Vikings had a serving percentage of 90.3% with seven aces and six errors in 62 serves. The Trojans had a serving percentage of 88.8% with three aces and nine errors in 80 serves.
DSU finished the season at 13-9 overall and 9-5 in the NSAA.
NSAA Tournament
The NSAA Tournament will begin on Tuesday with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
DSU, the No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 seed Dickinson State at 7 p.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse.
Other first-round matches will see Waldorf facing Bellevue; Presentation College battling Viterbo; and Valley City State playing Mayville State.
The semifinal matches will be played on April 6 with the championship match set for April 10.