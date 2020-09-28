No. 1 Tea Area uses 21-0 scoring surge to top Madison 34-14

The Madison Bulldogs were deadlocked with the No. 1 Class 11A Tea Area Titans early in the second quarter before the Titans went on a 21-0 scoring run to break open the game and go on to win 34-14 at Trojan Field on Friday night.
With a nice opening drive, the Bulldogs drove the ball deep into Titan territory before stalling out at Tea's 6 yard line.
After a short gain by the Titans on their opening play, Austin Lake broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run on the second play. Chase Vantol added the extra-point kick and Tea Area led 7-0.
Madison got on the board early in the second period. The Titans muffed a punt, which was recovered by the Bulldogs on the Titans' 13 yard line. Four plays later, Madison found paydirt. Nate Ricke tossed a scoring strike to Carter Bergheim, covering 18 yards with 10:10 left in the half. Bergheim added the extra-point kick and the score was knotted.
Tea scored the game's next 21 points. Lake tossed a 57-yard scoring strike to Kade Schentzel with 7:45 left in the half.
Kaden Johnson added a five-yard touchdown scamper with 3:36 left in the third quarter. With 44 seconds left in the third period, Lake tossed a 32-yard scoring strike to Cael Lundin to put the Titans up 28-7 heading into the fourth period.
Ricke tossed his second touchdown pass when he teamed up with Logan Allbee for a 69-yard scoring strike with 5:43 left in the game. Bergheim added the extra point to trim the lead to 28-14. The scoring drive covered 80 yards in five plays.
Johnson broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the game to close the scoring.
Madison had 247 total yards, 74 rushing and 173 passing. Ricke had 50 yards rushing on 23 carries. Chris Reece added 25 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Ricke was 12-of-29 passing for 173 with two interceptions. Allbee caught two passes for 83 yards. Bergheim had four receptions for 43 yards. Mickale Dohrer caught four passes for 36 yards.
Tea Area had 477 total yards, 365 rushing and 112 passing. Lake had 127 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Lake was 4-of-8 passing for 112 yards. Schentzel caught one pass for 57 yards.
Allbee led the Bulldogs' defense with 11 tackles (seven solo, four assists). Connor Hively (4-3) and Zach Whitlock (2-5) each had seven tackles.
TJ Krietlow had 11 tackles (8-3) for the Titans. Blake Thompson and Trevor Welch each had an interception for Tea Area.
Madison (2-3) will try to end its three-game skid on Friday when the Bulldogs host Milbank for Madison's homecoming game. Action will begin at 7 p.m.