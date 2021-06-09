Prairie Village will host NBRT on Friday night

Prairie Village will host the Northern Bull Riding Tour on Friday night. After postponing the event last year due to COVID-19, the cowboys and bulls will be back for another go-round.
The bull riding will begin at 7 p.m.
"Prior to the bull riding, there will be a calcutta starting at 6:30 p.m.," said Prairie Village manager Faron Wahl.
At this time, Wahl is not sure how many riders to expect on Friday night. However, during past years, there have been between 10 and 15 riders.
There will be a couple of new things at this year's event. Daughter Darling Boutique of Arlington will replace the previous western clothing trailer.
"They will feature South Dakota women's clothing," Wahl said. "They will also have changing rooms set up."
In addition, the winner of the bull riding event will be presented with a special belt buckle which was custom-made and features Prairie Village and the Northern Bull Riding Tour with the date.
The Northern Bull Riding Tour has been stopping at Prairie Village every year (except last year) since 2007.
Bierema Rodeo stock will be used for the night.
"They come from White River and the stock is raised in South Dakota," Wahl said.
Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for grades 6-12 and free for children under age 5. Prairie Village season passes will be accepted.
The snack shack will be open and the Madison Fire Department will have a beer tent for adults.
Newly-crowned Miss Prairie Village Neely Salmen and Prairie Village Princess Kyra Wiese will be on hand at the event.