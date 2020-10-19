Blue Hawks down Dakota State 3-1

The Dickinson State Blue Hawks stopped the Dakota State University Trojans 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 11-25 and 25-20) at the DSU Fieldhouse on Saturday. This ended the Trojans' home volleyball schedule.
Scoring runs happened several times during the opening set. Trailing 15-11, the Trojans went on a 7-1 run to grab an 18-16 advantage. The Blue answered with a 4-0 run to regain the advantage 20-18.
In the seesaw battle, DSU scored the next three points to gain a 21-20 lead. The Blue Hawks went on another 4-2 run to grab a 24-20 lead. A kill by Baylie Dashner gave the Blue Hawks the win.
It was another battle in the second set with nine ties and no lead greater than three points. With the score knotted at 22-22, the Blue Hawks ended the set with a 3-1 run.
DSU raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set and went on to post a 25-11 win.
Dickinson State jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the fourth set. The Trojans pulled to within one, 6-5, before the Blue Hawks went on a 7-3 run.
The Trojans could get no closer than three as the Blue Hawks gained a 25-20 win and won the match 3-1.
Maddie Polzin had a career-high 25 kills and a .389 hitting percentage for the Trojans (four errors in 54 swings). She also had 10 digs and two blocks.
Madalyn Groft accounted for 32 set assists and three ace serves.
Peyton Groft had 12 digs and Tacey Fischbach added 11 digs. Abigail Van Ruler had three blocks.
Dashner had 16 kills and four block assists for the Blue Hawks. Karlie Cleveland had a double-double for the Blue Hawks with 33 set assists and 10 digs.
DSU smashed 51 kills compared to Dickinson State's 38 kills. The Trojans had a .153 hitting percentage (27 attack errors in 157 swings), while the Blue Hawks had a hitting percentage of .110 (21 errors in 154 attempts).
The Trojans had a 90.2% from the service line, recording six aces and nine errors in 92 serves. Dickinson State was 89.4% from the service line, with eight aces and nine errors in 85 serves.
The Trojans had six more digs than the Blue Hawks, 76-70.
Dickinson State recorded 13 team blocks, (1 solo, 24 assists) while the Trojans had five team blocks (2 solo, 6 assists).
DSU (6-5 overall, 2-2 in North Star Athletic Association) is scheduled to go Aberdeen on Wednesday to face the Presentation College Saints. Action will begin at 5 p.m. with a junior varsity contest, followed by the varsity match.