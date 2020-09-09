Sioux Falls Christian downs Madison in battled of highly ranked teams

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&