Sioux Falls Christian downs Madison in battled of highly ranked teams

Two of the top five Class A volleyball teams squared off in the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night, when the No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian Chargers battled the No. 4 Madison Lady Bulldogs in a Dakota XII Conference showdown.
Sioux Falls Christian downed the Lady Bulldogs 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-15 and 25-18).
The first set was very close. Madison built a 20-15 lead late in the set before the Chargers mounted a rally and closed the gap to two, 20-18.
Madison built a 24-20 lead before the Chargers rallied again and pulled to within one, 24-23, before Madison gained the 25-23 victory and held a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set was also close. The Chargers held a 24-20 lead before the Lady Bulldogs rallied to knot the score at 24-24. Sioux Falls Christian scored the last two points of the set and deadlocked the match at 1-1.
Sioux Falls Christian pulled away late in the third set to gain a 25-15 win.
The fourth set was close at the beginning. Trailing 15-10, Madison was forced to call a timeout. The Chargers built a 21-13 lead and went on to gain a 25-18 victory to win the match 3-1.
Abby Brooks had a huge night for the Lady Bulldogs with 20 kills and had four blocks. Sophia Vanden Bosch added 12 kills.
Raena Rost led the team with three ace serves and a match-high 30 digs. Ali Vacanti recorded 16 digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Kylie Krusemark tallied 31 set assists.
Abby Glanzer had 16 kills for the Chargers. Brooklyn Pater added 11 kills and four blocks. Sydney Tims had four ace serves and five blocks.
Katie VanEgdom led the Chargers with 20 digs while Lavin Maddox registered 14. Kelsi Heard had 40 set assists.
Madison (4-1 overall, 2-1 in Dakota XII) will host Lennox on Thursday in the Madison High School Gym. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs drop first match
Sioux Falls Christian downed Madison 2-0 (25-17 and 25-22) in the junior varsity match. Audrey Nelson, Callie McDermott and Megan Schouwenberg each had four kills for Madison.
Nelson had three solo blocks and two block assists while Abby Morse recorded one solo block.
Maycee Theede had a team-high 11 digs and McDermott added nine digs. Amanda Vacanti led Madison with 10 set assists. Abby Palmquist had one ace serve for Madison.
Madison is currently 4-1.
SFC tops C team
Sioux Falls Christian won the C match 2-0 (25-17 and 29-27). Mckenna Shaw hammered down four kills for Madison while Karley Lurz added three.
Keara Wagner led Madison with five ace serves and 11 digs.
Shelby Mennis had a team-high six set assists and three ace serves. Ella Peterreins had seven digs for Madison.
Madison is currently 3-2.