Trojans blank Saints 42-0 in NSAA action

The Dakota State University defense had a hand in scoring 18 of the Trojans' 42 points against the Presentation College Saints on Saturday night. The Trojans rolled to a 42-0 North Star Athletic Association Conference victory.
The Trojans' defense went to work early in the game. Noah Guse picked off Michael McPeek pass and returned it for a 31-yard touchdown with 2:04 left in the opening period. With the extra-point kick by Caleb Nielsen, the Trojans held a 7-0 lead.
The defense wasn't done. Riley Janke picked off a Hunter Giffrow pass and returned it 90 yards to paydirt. Nielsen added the extra-point kick, and the Trojans led 14-0 with 1:29 left in the first period.
It was the DSU defense again in the second quarter. Guse picked off a Giffrow pass and returned it 33 yards to paydirt -- his second pick-six of the game. Nielsen split the uprights on the extra-point attempt and the Trojans led 21-0.
"The defense is doing exceptionally well, starting off with creating turnovers from Dickinson State and carrying it over into the Presentation game," said DSU coach Josh Anderson. "We are very stacked with talent, leadership and experience, so they are doing exactly what I expected they would do, and that is carrying our team."
The offense put the Trojans on top 28-0 with less than one minute left in the half. After another turnover by the Trojans' defense, the offense needed just one play to get into the end zone. Torren Devericks tossed a 25-yard scoring strike to Josh Giles, Nielsen booted the extra point and DSU held a 28-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Devericks tossed two more touchdown passes, both to Jacob Hirsch. The first was a one-yard scoring strike; the last was eight yards, capping off a six-play, 55-yard drive.
Nielsen kicked both extra points.
DSU gained 181 total yards, 76 rushing and 105 passing. Jose Sanchez had 30 yards on seven attempts while Jalen Stewart had 20 yards on one carry.
Devericks was 10-of-22 passing for 97 yards while Zach Brooks was 1-of-3 passing for eight yards. Adeon Patterson caught one pass for 30 yards. Giles had one reception for 25 yards.
"We need to just keep believing in what we have in for a run scheme each week," Anderson said. "It will come. Offenses are delicate, and we have a new system from last year that we did not get a chance to practice in the spring or summer. Offensively, we are progressing well, but we need to stay the course and not start making drastic changes just because we are off to a slow start with winning the ball."
Presentation College had 137 total yards, 102 rushing and 35 passing. Innocent Okoh had 60 rushing on 12 carries.
Giffrow was 2-of-7 passing for 18 yards with two interceptions. McPeek was 2-of-5 passing for 15 yards with one interception. Okoh caught one pass for 18 yards and Marshal Chace caught two passes for 15 yards.
Cole McCarty had seven tackles (6-1) for the Trojans and Gustavo Bonilla had six tackles (4-2). Mahdi Benalshaikh had one sack. Guse had two interceptions and Janke had one interception.
Ben Boyko had six tackles (5-1) and one sack for the Saints.
DSU (1-1 overall and in conference) will head to Mayville, N.D., for a game with the Comets on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
"Mayville has a lot of talent in its program, with arguably the best overall quarterback in the conference," Anderson said. "He received votes last year for the Offensive-Player-of-the-Year in our conference. He can read and throw the ball very well, but he is also a major threat to run the ball. We need to be good open field tacklers this week, along with maintaining coverage for longer periods of time."