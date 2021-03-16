The Dakota State University Trojans volleyball team picked up two more North Star Athletic Association victories in North Dakota over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Trojans earned a thrilling 3-2 win over Dickinson State's Blue Hawks.
The Blue Hawks held a 2-1 advantage after the first three sets, only to see the Trojans battle back and claim the last two sets and win the match 3-2.
DSU won the first set 25-19; however, the Blue Hawks came storming back to gain 25-21 and 25-19 wins.
The Trojans jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set, but the Blue Hawks rallied to knot the score at 6-6.
Trailing 22-20, DSU scored the final five points to gain the 25-22 win.
Trailing 11-9, the Trojans once again finished strong by scoring the last six points to gain a 15-11 set win and earn the 3-2 match win.
Maddie Polzin hammered down 11 kills and had three blocks to pace the winners. Hannah Viet accounted for 10 kills and seven blocks.
Madalyn Groft produced a double-double of 32 set assists and 15 digs for the Trojans. Peyton Groft registered 15 digs and three ace serves. Gracie Kluever had a team-high four ace serves.
Mackenna Johnson smashed down 20 kills and had 14 digs for the Blue Hawks. Baylie Dashner accounted for 13 kills.
Karlie Cleveland had a double-double for the Blue Hawks with 37 set assists and 15 digs. Sarah Dobitz had a team-high 19 digs.
Dickinson State outhit DSU 50-42. The Blue Hawks had a hitting percentage of .098 (34 errors in 164 attempts) compared to the Trojans' .018 (39 errors in 171 attempts).
The Trojans had 10 ace serves with a service percentage of 95.3% (five errors in 106 serves). Dickinson State was 90.1% from the service line (10 errors in 101 attempts).
DSU 3, VCSU 0
DSU kicked off the weekend with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-20 and 25-17) win over Valley City State University on Friday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 10-3 lead early in the first set and the lead grew to 14-5. The Vikings made a 14-6 run and cut the Trojans' lead to one, 20-19.
Leading 23-22, the Vikings committed an attack error followed by an ace serve by Tayler Corey to give the Trojans the win.
DSU used another fast start in set two to gain a 9-4 advantage. With DSU leading 10-5, the Vikings went on 7-0 scoring spurt to gain a 12-10 lead. The Trojans answered with a 10-3 scoring run for a 20-15 advantage.
The Vikings knotted the score at 20-20 with a 5-0 run. After that, it was all Trojans. DSU ended the set with a 5-0 run led by VonnaGail Schlecther's three kills and a block by Viet to seal the win.
Holding a 12-11 lead in the third set, DSU went on a 9-2 run to widen the gap to 21-13.
Polzin smashed a match-high 16 kills for the Trojans. She also recorded 12 digs and a career-high six ace serves.
M. Groft recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 33 set assists and 14 digs. P. Groft had a team-high 21 digs.
Katie Juarez led the Vikings' offense with nine kills. Kallene Klever recorded 17 set assists while Jakenda Short added nine assists and eight digs.
DSU outhit Valley City State University 39-30. The Trojans had a hitting percentage of .137 (23 attack errors in 117 swings) while the Vikings had a hitting percentage of .106 (18 errors in 113 attempts).
DSU had 11 ace serves and registered a serving percentage of 94.6% (four errors in 74 attempts). Valley City State had a serving percentage of 90% (two aces with six errors in 60 serves).
DSU (11-5 overall, 7-2 in conference) will host the NAIA's top-ranked team, the University of Jamestown, on Wednesday in a non-conference clash. A junior varsity contest will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m.