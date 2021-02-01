Titans down Lady Bulldogs in conference action

The Tea Area Titans outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 29-10 in the second period and never looked back in posting a lopsided 78-41 win over the Lady Bulldogs in a Dakota XII Conference showdown on Friday night at the MHS Gym.
Behind a balanced attack, the Lady Bulldogs stayed close in the first period and trailed 18-14. Seven Lady Bulldogs scored in the first period.
Led by Katie Vasecka with 11 points, the Titans pulled away in the second period.
Madison made 13 of 44 field goals, 29.5%, and 10 of 15 free throws, 66.7%. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 24 rebounds.
Zoey Gerry tossed in a team-high 18 points and had two steals for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Karley Lurz with six points, Sophia Vanden Bosch with five, Emmi Clarke and Maycee Theede each four points, Audrey Nelson three and Abby Morse one.
Theede had four rebounds while Morse, Clarke and Lurz each snared three. Nelson had two steals.
Tea Area made 33 of 61 field goals, 54.1%, and 13 of 18 free throws, 38.5%. The Titans grabbed 37 rebounds.
Vasecka ended the game with 25 points and seven rebounds to pace the winners.
Olivia Ritter, who became the Titans' all-time leading scorer early in the contest, finished the game with 17 points. Brynn Schupner chipped in with 10 counters, seven rebounds and three of Tea Area's 11 assists.
Madison (5-7 overall, 1-5 in conference) is scheduled to go to White to play the Deubrook Dolphins in a non-conference clash on Tuesday. The C game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.