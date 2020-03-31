A talented group of players were chosen to the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association's 2019-20 Class B All-State girls' basketball team.
Six first-team selections spearhead a group of 19 honorees who should help the season be remembered for more than one in which the state tournament was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Freshman Avery Broughton, who led Corsica-Stickney to a 24-0 record and a berth in the semifinals of the state B tourney before it was suspended, is the Class B Player of the Year. The first team also includes seniors Hilary Albrecht of Howard and Ady Dwight of Langford and juniors Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River, Alayna Benike of Castlewood and Cameryn Logan of Ethan.
Albrecht, a 5-9 guard, closed out a five-year career as a starter by leading Howard to a 20-4 record and the school's first state tournament appearance in 25 years. It's the third All-State honor for Albrecht, a second-team selection in 2018 and a third-team honoree last winter. The Dordt College recruit produced 19.1 points and 11.4 rebounds this winter for the Tigers and finished her career as the school's all-time leader in points (1,723) and steals (332).
"Hilary has been a key component of the turn-around of our program," said Howard Coach Wade Erickson. "She is at her best off penetration but can also shoot it from deep and is physical enough to play inside."
Broughton, a 5-11 forward, averaged 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for Corsica-Stickney. Broughton surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her third year on varsity and with 1,200 career points is only 79 points shy of the school's scoring record.
Valandra-Prue is the lone repeat first-team selection from last year. The 5-9 guard/forward earned the honor again despite having her season cut short by a knee injury. Her season numbers included 31 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists per game. She broke SuAnne Big Crow's scoring record in the Lakota Nation Invitational with 136 points, including a 45-point outburst against Pine Ridge on the final day.
Dwight, a 6-0 center, recorded 24.3 points and 13.4 rebounds for a Langford Area team that had a solid 19-4 record. A five-year starter, Dwight finished her career with 1,790 points and 1,043 rebounds and shared co-most valuable player honors in the Lake Region Conference.
Benike, a 5-11 forward, displayed her ability to play both inside and outside for a Castlewood team that went 18-5 and reached the semifinals of the state tournament. She averaged 16.1 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and three steals per game.
Logan, 5-10, averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. A three-year starter, she has helped the Rustlers to a combined 68-6 record and three state tournament appearances.
