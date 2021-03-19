DSU crushes Lady Warriors 91-77 in Round of 16

The No. 9-seeded Dakota State University Trojans crushed the No. 8-seeded and undefeated Sterling Lady Warriors 91-77 in the Round of 16 in the 40th annual Womens NAIA National Tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday.
DSU now moves into the quarterfinals and will face the No. 1 seeded-Thomas More of Kentucky.
The Trojans hit 52.9% (9 of 17 field goals) in the opening 10 minutes to grab a 28-15 lead and set the tone of the game. DSU extended its winning streak to 23 straight games.
Led by Morgan Koepsell, the Trojans opened up a 53-33 halftime advantage. Koepsell came off the bench and scored 17 first-half points to spark the Trojans.
The only thing that was in doubt in the second half was the final score. DSU led 74-48 after three quarters.
DSU made 30 of 66 field goals, 45.5%, and 9 of 28 from three-point range, 32.1%. The Trojans hit 22 of 35 free throws, 62.9%, grabbed 53 rebounds and dished out 28 assists.
Koepsell finished the game with a double-double for the Trojans with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Jessi Giles added 17 counters and Elsie Aslesen scored 14. Savannah Walsdorf chipped in with 13 points, five assists and eight of the Trojans' 13 steals.
Ashlyn Mcdonald was close to a double-double with nine rebounds and eight assists for the winners. Courtney Menning had five assists and two steals.
Sterling made 28 of 75 field goals, 37.3%, and 8 of 25 three-pointers, 32%. The Lady Warriors made 13 of 23 from the charity stripe, 56.5%, had 33 rebounds and dished out 22 assists.
Alexis Theus and Emmiley Hendrixson each tossed in 15 points for the Lady Warriors. Theus pulled down six rebounds.
Sydney Bangert added 12 counters. Kylah Comley had six assists and Hendrixson recorded five assists.
DSU (27-3) will look to extend its school record of 27 wins on Saturday, when the Trojans will battle Thomas More (Ky.) at 1 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinal game next Monday at 6 p.m.
Thomas More downed Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 71-51 on Thursday.