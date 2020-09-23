Lady Bulldogs drop three tennis matches

MADISON'S SUSIE VOSS returns a shot against Mitchell's Megan Mastel during a singles match on Tuesday afternoon at the Madison High School tennis courts. Mastel won the match 6-0 and 6-1.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

The Madison Lady Bulldogs tennis team ran into a rough portion of their schedule this week. The Mitchell Kernels beat Madison 9-0 on Tuesday at the Madison High School tennis courts.

On Monday, the Lady Bulldogs dropped two matches at the Brandon Valley Triangular. Brandon Valley raced past the Lady Bulldogs 9-0 while the Yankton Gazelles topped Madison 8-1.

The only win for the Lady Bulldogs came at No. 1 singles, where Evelyn Graham beat Lauren Gillis 10-2.

Madison's No. 1 doubles team of Graham and Emily Van Liere fell 10-8 in a heartbreaker to Nora Krajewski and Gillis.

Madison's duo of Bella Maxwell and Savanah Shipley, playing at No. 2 doubles, also lost a close match to Frannie Kouri and Kayla Marsh 11-9.

Madison will host Vermillion in a 3 p.m. match at the MHS tennis courts on Thursday.