No. 1 Vermillion uses big 2nd half to derail Bulldogs

It was a tale of two halves on Monday night at the Madison High School Gym. No. 1 and unbeaten Vermillion downed Madison's Bulldogs 71-49 in a Dakota XII Conference showdown.
Led by the outside shooting of Carter Bergheim, the Bulldogs held a 16-12 lead after one quarter. Bergheim drained three 3-pointers and scored nine points in the first period.
Aiden Jensen put the Bulldogs on top 18-12 early in the second period when he hit a field goal.
Vermillion went on a 7-2 run and gained a 21-20 lead midway through the second quarter, but Aspen Dahl stopped the Tanagers with a basket to put Madison back on top 22-21.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Jake Jensen put the Tanagers up 27-22 with less than three minutes left in the half. Vermillion never gave up the lead from there. The Tanagers led 31-29 at halftime. Vermillion outscored Madison 24-10 in the third quarter to break open the game.
Madison made 21 of 45 field goals, 46.7%, and just 1 of 7 free throws, 14.3%. The Bulldogs grabbed 30 rebounds and had nine assists.
Bergheim ended the game with 15 points to pace the Bulldogs. Connor Hively added 14 points.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Mickale Dohrer with eight points and Dahl and Jensen each with six.
Nate Ricke grabbed seven rebounds. Dahl had six rebounds and three assists.
Vermillion made 23 of 45 field goals, 51.1%, and 19 of 21, 90.5%, from the charity stripe. The Tanagers pulled down 18 rebounds and had eight assists.
Jakob Dobney fired in a game-high 29 points and had five rebounds to lead the Tanagers.
Dillon Gestring and Jake Jensen each had 14 points. Gestring had three assists.
Madison (9-7 overall, 3-6 in conference) will have a busy week. The Bulldogs will host Beresford in a non-conference game on Thursday with the C game starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games. This is a makeup game from earlier.
Madison will host highly-touted Dakota Valley on Friday in a doubleheader. The C game starts at 4 p.m., followed by junior varsity and varsity games.