Post 25 snaps two-game skid with 15-0 win over Hartford/Humboldt

The Madison Post 25 baseball team snapped a two-game losing skid on Wednesday night at Flynn Field, clubbing Hartford/Humboldt Post 62 15-0.
Madison took advantage of seven Hartford-Humboldt errors and a strong pitching performance by Zach Whitlock to gain the four-inning win.
Leading 4-0 heading, Madison exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning when 13 batters were sent to the plate.
Post 25 finished the game with seven hits. Trey Smith blasted a triple and a double. Ashton Nills had a pair of singles. Whitlock, Nate Ricke and Seth Fernau each hit a single for Madison.
Hartford-Humboldt had three hits. Ryan Healy smacked a double and Gavin Koch and Adam Parsons each hit a single.
Whitlock went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up three hits while striking out seven and walking two batters.
Landry Knight started on the hill for Hartford/Humboldt and suffered the loss. He gave up 11 runs (four unearned) on five hits, struck out three and walked two. Domo Shandaswang worked 1/3 of an inning in relief and gave up four runs (one unearned) on two hits. He walked three batters.
Salem 5, Madison 3
Salem hung on for a 5-3 win over Madison on Monday night at Salem.
Salem jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. Madison scored twice in the fourth, only to see Salem plate two runs as they clung to a 5-2 advantage.
Madison pushed one run across the plate in the seventh frame, but it wasn't enough.
Madison had seven hits, all singles. Smith, Whitlock, Colby Vostad, Sam Olson, Ricke, Fernau and Peyton Wolf each had a hit. Vostad had a pair of RBIs.
Salem had three hits. Bobby Koepsell, Raygen Randall and Trey Claussen each hit a single.
Fernau started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss as he worked four innings. He gave up five runs (two unearned) on three hits, struck out four and walked two. Ricke worked two innings of relief and had two strikeouts.
Gavin Gordon went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.
Madison (9-2) will go to Colton on Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.