Lady Bulldogs tame Rustlers, win volleyball match 3-0

The Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-9 and 25-16) non-conference win over the Ethan Rustlers on Saturday afternoon in the Madison High School Gym.
Abby Brooks continued her strong play at the net for the Lady Bulldogs. She hammered down 16 kills and recorded two blocks. Sophia Vanden Bosch added 12 kills.
From the service line, Raena Rost had a team-high four ace serves. Rost also had a team-high 23 digs for the Lady Bullodgs.
Autumn Barger had 10 digs and one ace serve for Madison. Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 24 set assists.
Bella Nesheim and Hannah Bartscher had a big match for Ethan. Nesheim had 27 digs and four kills. Bartscher had 24 digs and four kills.
Ava Lingemann led the Rustlers with 12 set assists and Lexi Lingemann had two blocks.
Madison (16-2) will go to Milbank for a non-conference match with the Milbank Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The C match will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JV, C teams pick up wins
Madison rolled to a 2-0 (25-21 and 25-12) win over Ethan in the junior varsity match. Audrey Nelson had a team-high six kills and one block. Megan Schouwenburg registered three kills and a team-high 13 digs.
Callie McDermott and Maycee Theede both had three ace serves and 12 digs for Madison.
Amanda Vacanti led Madison with seven set assists.
Madison is currently 10-1.
Madison won the C match 2-0 (25-12 and 25-22).
Karley Lurz smacked down nine kills and had two ace serves for the winners.
Ella Peterreins led Madison with six ace serves and recorded one set assist. Mckenna Shaw recorded six kills.
Shelby Mennis had a team-high 15 set assists for Madison. Keara Wagner led the winners with 18 digs while Julia Dossett had 12 digs.
Madison is currently 9-3.