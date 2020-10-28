Lady Bulldogs down Panthers in battle of highly-rated teams

In a battle of two Top Five Class A teams, the No. 3-ranked Madison Lady Bulldogs topped the No. 2-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers 3-2 (25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 22-25 and 15-11) in a Dakota XII Conference match on Tuesday at Dakota Valley.
"The girls started hot and finished strong," said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. "I am so proud with how hard they worked together to pull off this big win. It was a great team effort by all of the girls!"
Madison had three players reach double-digits in kills, led by Abby Brooks with 20 (she also had four blocks). Sophia Vanden Bosch added 15 kills and 26 digs. Audrey Nelson recorded 10 kills.
Kylie Krusemark finished the match with a double-double of a match-high 47 set assists and 10 digs.
Autumn Barger recorded 13 digs and four ace serves. Raena Rost accounted for 20 digs.
Rachel Rosenquist had a double-double for the Panthers with 20 kills and 28 digs.
Logan Miller led Dakota Valley with 45 set assists and had two ace serves.
Taylor Wilshire recorded 26 digs and two ace serves for the Panthers. Sophia Atchison added for 21 digs.
Madison (14-4 overall, 8-1 in Dakota XII Conference) will go to Chamberlain on Friday to face the Cubs. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs, C team drop matches
Dakota Valley won the junior varsity contest 2-0 (25-16 and 25-14). Nelson had three kills while Callie McDermott added two kills for Madison.
Amanda Vacanti led Madison with eight set assists and five digs. Olivia Flemming recorded three digs. Cadence Zens and Keara Wagner each had one ace serve.
Madison is currently 12-3.
Dakota Valley won the C team match 2-0 (25-17 and 25-22). Karley Lurz had a strong match for Madison with four kills, two ace serves and eight digs.
Ella Peterreins had two kills. Wagner had four ace serves and four digs. Julia Dossett accounted for four digs. Shelby Mennis led Madison with nine set assists.
Madison is currently 11-5.