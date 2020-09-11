Madison gets back in win column with 3-0 victory over Lennox

After suffering their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, the Madison Lady Bulldogs bounced back nicely on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs downed the Lennox Orioles 3-0 (25-19, 25-10 and 25-13) in a Dakota XII Conference clash at the Madison High School Gym.
In the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a quick start and never looked back.
In the third set, the score was deadlocked at 13-13 before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 12-3 run to gain the win.
Abby Brooks had a huge match for the Lady Bulldogs with 18 kills and four ace serves.
Sophia Vanden Bosch added 11 kills, 16 digs and two ace serves.
Kylie Krusemark had a team-high 26 set assists for the winners. Autumn Barger led Madison with 20 digs. Abby Morse and Audrey Nelson each had three blocks.
Mara Hinker led the Orioles with nine kills while Zoey Zebell added four.
Jenaka DeCou accounted for four ace serves and 10 digs for Lennox. Courtney Sandal registered 17 digs for the Orioles while Kyah Jackson had 16 set assists.
Madison (5-1 overall, 3-1 in conference) will host the No. 1 Class B Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday with the C match starting at 1 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs pick up win
Madison won the junior varsity game 2-1 (20-25, 25-16 and 15-10). Megan Schouwenberg hammered seven kills while Karley Lurz added four kills for the winners.
From the service line, Abby Palmquist had four ace serves. Callie McDermott had one ace serve and seven digs.
Maycee Theede recorded a team-high 16 digs for Madison. Amanda Vacanti had nine set assists and Audrey Nelson had three solo blocks.
Madison is currently 5-1.
C team downs Lennox
Madison won the C match 2-0 (26-24, 21-25 and 15-6). Lurz had a big night for Madison with six kills and 15 digs.
Reese Wilt had a pair of kills and a pair of ace serves. Keara Wagner led Madison with four ace serves and 13 digs. Shelby Mennis recorded a team-high 10 set assists.
Madison is currently 4-2.